- Above, Mojo Rawley appeared in 3LAU's "On My Mind" music video. Rawley starts showing at the 1:35 mark in the video with his good friend and New England Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski.

- Today, former WWE wrestler, Elijah Burke, turns 39 years old. Now known as "The Pope" D'Angelo Dinero, he works as a commentator for Impact Wrestling.

See Also Johnny Gargano Storyline Update From His Wife, Candice LeRae

- Tommaso Ciampa has been rooming with his former tag partner, Johnny Gargagno, for quite some time, but that looks to be no more, after Ciampa turned on Gargano as NXT TakeOver: Chicago was wrapping up last Saturday. The team lost their NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match against The Authors of Pain. Via his Twitter, Ciampa said goodbye:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.