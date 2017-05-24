On this week's episode of Dinner With The King podcast with WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and his co-host, Glenn Moore, talk about Owen Hart's death, which is 18 years ago this week. Lawler was one of the first people to rush to Hart's side in the ring in Kansas City, after Hart fell from the rafters. They sent us these highlights:

"It just seems hard to believe it's been 18 years since that night. Because that night is still so vivid in my mind. For some reason I was looking around as the promo was playing. I glanced up and was looking around. And as the promo was going, I just saw something. I couldn't say that I saw it; saw Owen actually fall. I just saw a blur."

Rushing to Hart's side (11:30 mark of show):

"Once your heart is no longer beating anymore, I could just see his face turn gray, from the tip of his nose all the way down his face as the blood was settling in his body. I knew, I realized that moment right then, that Owen was gone."

Jerry Lawler also discussed more about the pranks Owen Hart pulled and Jinder Mahal's title win. You can listen to the full show below:

