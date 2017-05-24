- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Bruiserweight" theme song for new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal is currently in Japan until early June to scout talents for the company. Here he is catching up with former WCW star and Japanese legend Yuji Nagata:

Just had a lovely night with my great friend @nagata769 .Mr Well Past It and Mr Anti Aging. pic.twitter.com/oPDXJ11nye — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 24, 2017

