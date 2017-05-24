- Above is slow motion video from the Punjabi Celebration for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on last night's SmackDown from Toledo.
- As noted, the next WWE Performance Center All Access event will take place on Monday, July 24th. Triple H tweeted this promo for the event:
The true All-Access Pass to the @WWEPerformCtr...— Triple H (@TripleH) May 24, 2017
Get your tickets for #PCAllAccess on July 24th at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/xLaeHuIj3T
