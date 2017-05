After last night's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live tapings, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal faced Randy Orton.

Orton hit Mahal with an RKO and appeared to be headed to a victory when the Singh Brothers interfered, causing Mahal to be disqualified. The Singh Brothers continued to beat on Orton after the bell rang until Orton hit both brothers with an RKO.

You can check out highlights from the match in the video below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.