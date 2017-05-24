Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"At this stage of my career, I am much more interested in the quality of my work rather then the frequency of travel of it which translates to; I am not interested in going back on the road every week as I did for so many years. Working on events such as the U.K. special, the occasional NXT booking, etc are right down my alley and are projects that I get to work with new partners and new talents which is always fun. As I mentioned on a recent Ross Report, I love 'coming out of the bullpen' and trying to throw a few strikes whenever WWE deems I'm needed."

The issues between Impact Wrestling and the Hardys:

"Not overly conformable with official contract info, communications, etc being distributed to the pro wrestling media regarding the contract issues involving the Hardy's and Impact Wrestling. Not sure what it proves or if it helps anyone's cause other than keeping this private, business matter lingering in the eyes of the public. Just my two cents but most pro wrestling companies have bigger fish to fry than making a matter such as this click bait."

His next RINGSIDE show in D.C.:

"Tickets for our next RINGSIDE with Jim Ross Show set for Thursday night August 10 at 8 p.m. at the D.C. Improv (Why do I want to type D.C. Armory??) We have both VIP meet/greet/photo op tickets available as we speak plus $25 general admission tickets at dcimprov.com. DC radio personality Chad Dukes will be our MC for this much anticipated return to our nation's capital especially after our last event there sold out."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on working with Nigel McGuiness, the match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Takeover and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

