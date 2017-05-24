Source: CBS Sports

CBS Sports has an interview with new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Below are a couple of highlights:

"As soon as I walked through Gorilla, they are all standing there and giving me a standing ovation. It was one of the greatest feelings I have ever had. I don't think I ever got a standing ovation walking back through Gorilla before. I've been working for 15 years now, so half of my life has been dedicated for wrestling. So that felt great. It all felt worth it at the exact moment that I won. Coming back through Gorilla and getting all the respect from Vince and all the boys and the producers, it was really a dream come true."

His hard work paying off:

"I think this is actually a great thing for wrestling, for the locker room, to see me go from the bottom of the card, opening match type guy to all the hard work I put in and now I'm at the main event level. It's kind of a motivating feeling to them that it's possible."

Jinder also discussed his diet, transforming his physique, hitting rock bottom after his WWE release and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

