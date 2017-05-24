- Above is the entire U.S. Championship Russian Chain Match between John Cena and Rusev at Extreme Rules in 2015. Both Superstars were connected to a chain with the winner being decided when they tapped all four turnbuckles. The finish came when both Cena and Rusev had touched three turnbuckles, with only one to go, Cena ended up giving Rusev an Attitude Adjustment and tapping the fourth to retain his U.S. Championship.

- NXT Women's Champion, Asuka, posted a tweet acknowledging she has the longest undefeated streak in WWE history, while also giving a shout-out to Goldberg.

I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017

