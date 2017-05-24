- Above is the entire U.S. Championship Russian Chain Match between John Cena and Rusev at Extreme Rules in 2015. Both Superstars were connected to a chain with the winner being decided when they tapped all four turnbuckles. The finish came when both Cena and Rusev had touched three turnbuckles, with only one to go, Cena ended up giving Rusev an Attitude Adjustment and tapping the fourth to retain his U.S. Championship.

- WWE posted a gallery of Karl Anderson throwing out the first pitch at a Cincinatti Reds game at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. Anderson gave the crowd a "Too Sweet" and got the ball to the plate, throwing it just a bit outside the strike zone.

Goldberg On If He Would Return To WWE For Another Run, Which Current WWE Stars He Would Like To Face
- NXT Women's Champion, Asuka, posted a tweet acknowledging she has the longest undefeated streak in WWE history, while also giving a shout-out to Goldberg.


