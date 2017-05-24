- Above is the new entrance video for WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who just won the title from Tyler Bate at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" this past Saturday night.

- WWE announced today that their Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Analytics Tandy O'Donoghue has been appointed to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board of Directors. Tandy is responsible for strategic growth initiatives at WWE, including global content distribution and monetization. She also manages WWE's venture investing, among other duties. Tandy has worked for WWE since 2010 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations & Business Development, where she was responsible for daily management of WWE's pay-per-view business and the development & launch of the WWE Network

"I am incredibly proud to join an organization that is dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy," O'Donoghue said. "TMCF's mission aligns closely with WWE's commitment to the community, and my goal is to leverage my professional background, along with WWE's global media platforms, to support current and future students at TMCF's member-schools."

- As noted, WWE Superstars are representing the company at the 2017 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week. Below are photos of Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at the WWE booth today:

Doing it with Flair with my Dad @RicFlairNatrBoy at the Expo! @Mattel Wooooo! pic.twitter.com/7ZKa6XCvBJ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 24, 2017

