- While we all wait to see if Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will become official, you can watch a special on "Notorious" right now for free.

Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 is streaming on UFC Fight Pass, and a special free preview of the episode is available for viewing. The series takes a look back at the rematch between McGregor and Nate Diaz, including commentary from those in attendance that night.

- UFC 213 officially lost its planned main event between bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and challenger T.J. Dillashaw, but another title fight has been added. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will meet for the interim middleweight title from Las Vegas on July 8.

The decision was made to pair Romero with Whittaker for the interim belt after Michael Bisping confirmed he would be sidelined for an extended period after an injury. Bisping has defended the title just once, defeating Dan Henderson last year.

Garbrandt was forced out of his title defense vs. Dillashaw due to a back injury. He traveled to Germany to undergo a procedure in hopes of being cleared, but that will not happen in time to promote the July date.

- Also at UFC 213 during International Fight Week, Travis Browne will try to snap a three-fight losing skid when he meets Alexey Olenik in a heavyweight contest. The bout was announced on "UFC Tonight" Wednesday evening.

Browne proposed to former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey earlier this year. Previously, Rousey has remained in the shadows during Browne's fights. With her staying out of the spotlight since a loss to Amanda Nunes last year, that might change.

