- As seen above, WWE Music released the new "Velveteen" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream. The former Patrick Clark made his debut on this week's episode with a win over enhancement talent Robert Anthony. We have photos and videos from the debut at this link.
- In the video below, AJ Styles sends a message to Costa Rican soccer player Keylor Navas of Real Madrid for their Spanish League championship win last weekend. AJ say he hopes to see Navas at the June 11th WWE live event in Costa Rica so he can give him a pair of signed gloves. AJ wrote, "Congratulations @NavasKeylor! Hope to see you in #WWECostaRica. #PhenomenalOne"
