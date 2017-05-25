- As seen above, WWE Music released the new "Velveteen" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream. The former Patrick Clark made his debut on this week's episode with a win over enhancement talent Robert Anthony. We have photos and videos from the debut at this link.

Alicia Fox noted on social media that she will be at Universal Studios in Orlando this weekend for the grand opening of the Volcano Bay theme park. There will be other WWE Superstars at Volcano Bay this weekend as WWE recently ran a "Dream Family Vacation" sweepstakes that sent a family of 4 to Universal for the grand opening.

- In the video below, AJ Styles sends a message to Costa Rican soccer player Keylor Navas of Real Madrid for their Spanish League championship win last weekend. AJ say he hopes to see Navas at the June 11th WWE live event in Costa Rica so he can give him a pair of signed gloves. AJ wrote, "Congratulations @NavasKeylor! Hope to see you in #WWECostaRica. #PhenomenalOne"

