Source: FOX 2 Now

FOX 2 Now in St. Louis is reporting that a couple was arrested for the murder of 2-year-old Addie Cook. Police arrested Addie's mother, 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr., for the child's murder. Addie died after Cook and Gamache allegedly performed wrestling moves on her, including a "Batista Bomb."

Addie was taken to the hospital after having seizures. Police later found evidence of prior signs of abuse, as well as digital evidence of abuse that the couple tried to cover up. It was noted that Gamache had abused the child over time and her mother was complacent for not intervening or seeking medical help.

"This child was essentially tortured," Sheriff Marshak said in a statement. "Our prayers are with 'AC' and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation."

Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and has a $500,000 cash-only bond. Cheyenne Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bond.

The child's organs have been donated to Children's Hospital. Her grandparents launched a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral costs.

