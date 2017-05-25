Source: FOX 2 Now
FOX 2 Now in St. Louis is reporting that a couple was arrested for the murder of 2-year-old Addie Cook. Police arrested Addie's mother, 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr., for the child's murder. Addie died after Cook and Gamache allegedly performed wrestling moves on her, including a "Batista Bomb."
"This child was essentially tortured," Sheriff Marshak said in a statement. "Our prayers are with 'AC' and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation."
Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and has a $500,000 cash-only bond. Cheyenne Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bond.
The child's organs have been donated to Children's Hospital. Her grandparents launched a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral costs.
