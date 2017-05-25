- The Rock's new movie, Baywatch, is getting skewered by critics. According to movie aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is at a 19%, which would make it the worst reviewed movie of The Rock's career. Of the 70 reviews counted for the movie, 57 have been negative with only 13 positive.
- We mentioned earlier this week that Asuka tweeted on surpassing Goldberg's streak on Twitter. Asuka wrote, "I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history."
Goldberg responded to Asuka, tweeting:
?? ......the "streak" is in very good hands?? #Congrats ?? RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so ... https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.