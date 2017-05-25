- The Rock's new movie, Baywatch, is getting skewered by critics. According to movie aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is at a 19%, which would make it the worst reviewed movie of The Rock's career. Of the 70 reviews counted for the movie, 57 have been negative with only 13 positive.

- A reminder that Adam Cole will be facing Cody Rhodes at Northeast Wrestling's Spring Slam Tour at the Ice Time Sports Complex (21 Lakeside Road) in Newburgh, NY this Friday. There will be a meet and greet with the stars before the show at 6 p.m. You can get more details at northeastwrestling.com

- We mentioned earlier this week that Asuka tweeted on surpassing Goldberg's streak on Twitter. Asuka wrote, "I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history."

Goldberg responded to Asuka, tweeting:

?? ......the "streak" is in very good hands?? #Congrats ?? RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so ... https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017

