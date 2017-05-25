Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Emma is expected to be cleared to return to action in mid-June, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Emma suffered a shoulder injury at a WWE live event earlier this month on May 7th in Liverpool, England. She was teaming with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax against Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James. She took a bad landing on her right shoulder after a double knee drop from Sasha on the turnbuckle, which caused the referee to throw the "X" signal and have the match stopped early.

Emma had returned to action on television last month on the April 3rd episode of RAW. She had suffered a back injury last May, and was scheduled to return as "Emmalina" earlier this year. The gimmick was dropped the day it was scheduled to debut this past February, and she reverted back to her "Emma" name.

