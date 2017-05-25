- 5-Star Wrestling sent us a press release today announcing that Rob Van Dam will be in action as part of the upcoming 128-man tournament that begins at Liverpool's Echo Arena on June 10th.

"It is our aim to bring in the greatest stars from around the world to compete in our 128-man tournament," said 5 Star Wrestling creator Dan Hinkles. "We have shown repeatedly that we will invest what we have to in order to bring the best possible show to our fans across the U.K. In Rob Van Dam, we have secured not only one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet but also one of the most idolised. We know that RVD will generate huge excitement when he enters the tournament and we urge fans to get their tickets now to see him and the rest of our roster of superstars in action. Fans can expect more big names to be announced in due course. Our public pursuit of CM Punk for instance is not just for show. It demonstrates our commitment to put on the best possible events we can and we will continue to invest towards this goal."

You can get more details about the tournament on their official website by clicking here.

- Sky Sports has a video message from Triple H at this link, who paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, England earlier this week.

"On behalf of WWE, Sky Sports and our fans all over the world, we offer our heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to all those affected by the tragedy in Manchester," Triple H said. "We stand united and unyielding beside you."

- As noted, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Mojo Rawley and Charlotte Flair were representing WWE at the 2017 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week. Below are photos of Angle, Charlotte and Ric at the Expo:

Doing it with Flair with my Dad @RicFlairNatrBoy at the Expo! @Mattel Wooooo! pic.twitter.com/7ZKa6XCvBJ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 24, 2017

