- 5-Star Wrestling sent us a press release today announcing that Rob Van Dam will be in action as part of the upcoming 128-man tournament that begins at Liverpool's Echo Arena on June 10th.
- Sky Sports has a video message from Triple H at this link, who paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, England earlier this week.
"On behalf of WWE, Sky Sports and our fans all over the world, we offer our heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to all those affected by the tragedy in Manchester," Triple H said. "We stand united and unyielding beside you."
- As noted, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Mojo Rawley and Charlotte Flair were representing WWE at the 2017 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week. Below are photos of Angle, Charlotte and Ric at the Expo:
