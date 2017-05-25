Tom Feaheny recently interviewed NXT commentator Nigel Guinness. You can watch the full interview in the video above, we were sent these highlights:

"It was just something that happened. One day I was told you can do it, I wasn't so sure but when I was given the chance, I'm now just grateful. I knew when I retired I may be given those chances, to do different things and I am glad that is what has happened."

If he misses being in the ring:

"There are moments I miss being an in-ring performer. I had a very brief time in a WWE ring a long time, but I can do commentary for a very long time. I am enjoying it and feel I am growing as a performer."

UK talent getting their chance to succeed:

"Some of these guys, like Pete Dunne has been there and done it already, this isn't their first rodeo. We are seeing them rewarded, I couldn't be prouder of them. I've been there going to small venues, wondering if it will pay off, I'm so glad to see it has worked for them all."

Possibly commentating on Raw or Smackdown:

"I'd be open to anything. In WWE you are given chances, if you respond well, you are given more opportunities. I will just keep doing my thing and see what happens."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.