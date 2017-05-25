- As noted, WWE this week confirmed The Mae Young Classic, a 32-women's tournament featuring wrestlers from around the world. The tournament will tape on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University. WWE revealed that Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be one of the commentators for the tournament. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that fellow Hall of Famer Lita is rumored to be calling the tournament with him.

- For today only you can you get 40% off clearance merchandise at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SALE40 at checkout

- NJPW star KUSHIDA and Seth Rollins continued their exchange on Twitter over KUSHIDA calling his new finisher the "Back to the Future." Rollins used to use the move as his finisher on the independents and called it "God's Last Gift." You can see the rest of their exchange below, which ended with KUSHIDA thanking Rollins:

@FrankieKazarian Hi Kazarian!Sorry my new finisher Smallpackegedriver i call it Back to the future??no ploblem? — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 24, 2017

today is 2017 it has new name???? https://t.co/5W2fP0qedI — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 24, 2017

Damn it, I just can't say no to that. ?? https://t.co/dOgBB1RvUj — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 24, 2017

thank you Sir.Of course i know that you finisher God's last gift!i respect you,thanks???? https://t.co/yIx7vG8ws7 — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 25, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.