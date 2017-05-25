- As noted, WWE this week confirmed The Mae Young Classic, a 32-women's tournament featuring wrestlers from around the world. The tournament will tape on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University. WWE revealed that Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be one of the commentators for the tournament. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that fellow Hall of Famer Lita is rumored to be calling the tournament with him.

- For today only you can you get 40% off clearance merchandise at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SALE40 at checkout.

Steve Austin On Seth Rollins Needing To Work On His Character, Rollins Not Being 'All The Way Over'
See Also
Steve Austin On Seth Rollins Needing To Work On His Character, Rollins Not Being 'All The Way Over'

- NJPW star KUSHIDA and Seth Rollins continued their exchange on Twitter over KUSHIDA calling his new finisher the "Back to the Future." Rollins used to use the move as his finisher on the independents and called it "God's Last Gift." You can see the rest of their exchange below, which ended with KUSHIDA thanking Rollins:






Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles