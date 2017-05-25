We reported earlier this month that Chris Jericho has been added to the RAW live events in Tokyo on June 30 and July 1 at Ryougoku Sumo Hall, as well as the the June 28th RAW live event in Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Jericho will be facing Hideo Itami at the June 30th event, while he will wrestle Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor and The Miz in a fatal four-way for Miz's Intercontinental Championship the following night.

Below are the cards for both shows:

June 30

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe

* Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (w/ Maryse) for the IC Championship

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson (w/ Luke Gallows)

* Chris Jericho vs. Hideo Itami

* Enzo & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

* Neville vs. Austin Aries vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship

* Goldust & R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas & Titus O'Neil

* Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

July 1

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Dean Ambrose vs. Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz (w/ Maryse) for the IC Championship

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* Big Cass (w/ Enzo) vs. Cesaro (w/ Sheamus)

* Akira Tozawa & Hideo Itami vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

* Neville vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship

* Goldust & R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas and Titus O'Neil

* Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

