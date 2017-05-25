Source: The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast

Josh Mathews spoke with The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"You can give us credit for the Mandrews of the world and putting Grado on a worldwide platform and all of guys that have come from there over here, I think we've done incredible things with them. It's allowed them to grow as individuals and grow as talent and we all help each other."

His comments from earlier this year about being the best play-by-play announcer in wrestling today:

"100% [I stand by it] and if you go back and watch that interview, I also talked about wanting video games and action figures and stuffed animals and worldwide tours and bigger venues and live events but people stuck to that one thing and I don't know why. If you're in any profession, if you don't think you're the best, then you should do something else for a living. ...I should feel I'm the best play-by-play announcer in the world and quite frankly, it's true, because if you watch these shows, nobody can do what I do at the level that I do it in 2017."

Rockstar Spud was also on this podcast and spoke more on the booming UK talent pool. You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.