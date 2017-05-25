- Above, WWE Superstars are asked about the latest trend: Male Rompers. Included in the video is Enzo Amore, Cathy Kelley, Sasha Banks, Tyler Breeze (who highly disapproved), The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler said Miz is at forefront of annoying fashion trends and fully expected him to wear one at some point in the future.

Happy Birthday to THE BIG DOG #RomanReigns! #HappyBirthdayRoman A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 25, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

All you BOLIEVERS out there, make sure to send your birthday wishes to @thebodallas today! #HappyBirthdayBo A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 25, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

- William Regal tweeted out a photo of the first time he went to Japan - back in 1994 - while working for WCW. More recently, Regal has been in Japan visiting a number of wrestling promotions, including All Japan Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also met with Io Shirai and Kairi Hojo, as they prepare to begin working for WWE this Summer.

This is me the first time I came to Japan in 1994. pic.twitter.com/4WJ9KyhirA — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 25, 2017

