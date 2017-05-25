- Above, WWE Superstars are asked about the latest trend: Male Rompers. Included in the video is Enzo Amore, Cathy Kelley, Sasha Banks, Tyler Breeze (who highly disapproved), The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler said Miz is at forefront of annoying fashion trends and fully expected him to wear one at some point in the future.

- Today, Roman Reigns turns 32 years old. Others sharing a birthday today include: Bo Dallas (27), Alberto El Patron (40), and Rick Banderas (aka Mil Muertes - 42). Via their Instagram, WWE sent well wishes to Reigns and Dallas:

Happy Birthday to THE BIG DOG #RomanReigns! #HappyBirthdayRoman

John Cena On Roman Reigns Claiming 'The Yard', If Reign's Gear Fits Him, His WWE Return
- William Regal tweeted out a photo of the first time he went to Japan - back in 1994 - while working for WCW. More recently, Regal has been in Japan visiting a number of wrestling promotions, including All Japan Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also met with Io Shirai and Kairi Hojo, as they prepare to begin working for WWE this Summer.


