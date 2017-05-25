Source: Sports Illustrated

Sean Waltman spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of topics in and outside of wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"I'm a big Bullet Club fan. I'm flattered that they were inspired by us. They took our recipe, like the Young Bucks and the 'Too Sweet' sign, but they're also distinctively Bullet Club. Even though they are adding on in numbers, they have remained fairly discriminatory in who they add. Marty Scurll is fantastic and I am a big fan of his work. They're not just throwing a Bullet Club shirt on a guy to get him over, and that's smart. They need to listen to their gut and not back down."

Vince Russo wanting to add Val Venis to DX:

"Russo wanted to put Val Venis in DX, but we said no. We stuck to our guns because he wasn't right for DX. So, for Bullet Club, if New Japan or Ring of Honor wants Bullet Club to do something they don't want to do, Bullet Club needs to remember this is their creation and their baby. Stick to your guns. If you feel like someone is not right, then don't let it be done."

Scott Hall helping Waltman early on:

"I'm very grateful for Scott Hall's willingness to take me under his wing and help me. That's when our chemistry started. Scott already had me in mind when Vince McMahon ran the idea by him. Scott had seen me on ESPN with the Global Wrestling Federation. Scott was like Curt Hennig in the sense that he'd take the younger guys under his wing and try to teach them. People like to talk about Scott's selfishness, but he did a lot of selfless work in wrestling that isn't talked about. Scott was very guarded about his knowledge. He didn't share it with everyone."

Sean Waltman also discussed his recent arrest and how he evolved as a wrestler over time. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

