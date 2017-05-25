- Above is a preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode.

- Below are promos from EC3 and Storm going into tonight's Triple Threat. As noted, the winner will face World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Is @therealec3 ready for #TripleThreat tonight? Let him answer that one for you RIGHT NOW!! #FirstWord IMPACT Tonight 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/jztx7MakXy — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.