- WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is featured in this new PSA, reminding fans to buckle up and "click it or ticket" when driving.
- WWE and several Superstars are supporting "#RedNoseDay" again this year, which is a campaign to raise money to fight child poverty. Full details can be found at RedNoseDay.org. Below are photos from Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor and others:
?? #RedNoseDay ?? pic.twitter.com/vEP091sTnj— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) May 25, 2017
Join the Superstars of #RAW, #SDLive & @WWENXT in showing support for #RedNoseDay 2017 today! https://t.co/mM6VEZL64J pic.twitter.com/wyWdHEQ9cR— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2017
Join me & @WWE in celebrating #RedNoseDay to help end childhood poverty! https://t.co/x4E1ddPxuL pic.twitter.com/5tELBSyWND— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 25, 2017
?? #RedNoseDay @WWE @wweespanol @WWE_es pic.twitter.com/Ke1pDgp30T— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 25, 2017
Yes! Today is #RedNoseDay! L't's come together to end child poverty, one nose at a time! #NosesOn https://t.co/4f5vhhSgXI pic.twitter.com/q1eTvr8zG1— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2017
