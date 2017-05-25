- As seen above, the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars with new Black Series figures from Hasbro.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which female Superstar should get made into a Mattel Elite Series action figure for the first time - Carmella, Nia Jax or Emma. Results will be revealed at a later date but you can vote at this link

- WWE Shop is selling exclusive red "Untouchable" t-shirts for AJ Styles as he prepares to return home to Atlanta for next week's SmackDown episode. AJ and WWE are asking fans to "rock the red" when they attend next week's show. AJ speaks on the shirt in this new video:

