- As seen above, the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars with new Black Series figures from Hasbro.
- WWE Shop is selling exclusive red "Untouchable" t-shirts for AJ Styles as he prepares to return home to Atlanta for next week's SmackDown episode. AJ and WWE are asking fans to "rock the red" when they attend next week's show. AJ speaks on the shirt in this new video:
Y'all know I represent team blue but when #SDLive comes to the ATL, it's time to ROCK. THE. RED. @WWEShop https://t.co/l2K7Bl8yHx pic.twitter.com/3x6HMwnipY— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 24, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.