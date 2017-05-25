Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

* Percy Watson, Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness came out for commentary and Percy got more boos than usual

* Tommaso Ciampa comes out on crutches to "why?" chants. He invites Johnny Gargano to the ring but says he's not here tonight. Ciampa acknowledges the injury he suffered the Thursday before Takeover and when they lost, he knew he was going to be out for a while. He figured Gargano would replace him and he would become an afterthought, so he couldn't let that happen. He said Takeover was supposed to be DIY's moment but it turned out to be his own moment. Ciampa says he IS professional wrestling. Ciampa puts every one on notice and says he will be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling when he

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch (Martin Stone). Dunne cut a promo after the match and ran down Tyler Bate

* Cezar Bononi defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas with a roll-up out of nowhere. Thea Trinidad was brought to ringside to watch Almas from the crowd

