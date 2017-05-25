- Cathy Kelley looks at Bayley's Seth Rollins-inspired look on social media and more in this new video from WWE Digital.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama defeat indie wrestler Chris Silvio.

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and tweeted the following congratulatory message to NXT Women's Champion Asuka for her 174-win milestone. For those who missed it, you can see the streak exchange between Asuka and Bill Goldberg below as well:

I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017

?? ......the "streak" is in very good hands?? #Congrats ?? RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so ... https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.