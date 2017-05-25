- Cathy Kelley looks at Bayley's Seth Rollins-inspired look on social media and more in this new video from WWE Digital.
- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and tweeted the following congratulatory message to NXT Women's Champion Asuka for her 174-win milestone. For those who missed it, you can see the streak exchange between Asuka and Bill Goldberg below as well:
Congratulations @WWEAsuka on breaking @Goldberg's record as the champion with the longest undefeated streak in @WWE history! #UDeserveIt! pic.twitter.com/45egpSztba— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 25, 2017
I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017
?? ......the "streak" is in very good hands?? #Congrats ?? RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so ... https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017
