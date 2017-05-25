- The Mass Effect gameplay between Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and injured WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon continues in this new "UpUpDownDown" video. The end of the competition will see the loser drink a "Krogan Shake" made up of a bunch of things that do not belong together, according to Woods.
- As noted, Stephanie McMahon and Bill Goldberg both took to Twitter and congratulated NXT Women's Champion Asuka on her 174-win streak. Triple H also congratulated Asuka with this tweet from tonight's tapings:
Unstoppable.— Triple H (@TripleH) May 25, 2017
Untouchable.
Undefeated.
Congratulations to @WWENXT Women's Champion @WWEAsuka for an incredible milestone. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/jyQCBPwo0p
