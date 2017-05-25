- WWE went ahead and posted their video tribute for Memorial Day, as seen above. Monday's Memorial Day edition of RAW will take place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC with Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins as the top matches going into Extreme Rules. The video from WWE features lines from John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Nia Jax and others.
- Zack Ryder continues to train in the ring at the WWE Performance Center after being out of action with a knee injury since December. It was reported then that he would need 4-9 months before returning to the ring. He's noted on Twitter that training partners include NXT Superstars Buddy Murphy and Oney Lorcan.
Ryder tweeted the following today and noted that he just hit the Rough Ryder for the first time since suffering the injury:
Hit a Rough Ryder today...for the first time since my knee exploded in December. Sorry @_StarDESTROYER. #ReturnOfTheZack— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 25, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.