Source: The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast

Rockstar Spud spoke with The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast and spoke on UK wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"I believe that you can't overlook British Bootcamp and Impact Wrestling's contribution of exposing people to UK wrestlers, and promoters off the back of that being able to promote them. There were 16 people in Season 2 and they only wanted one winner, so that's 15 people that promoters all over the country could make money with. ...You can't say that there wasn't a contribution from Impact Wrestling with that, but it always gets overlooked because it's the fun thing to do. But they put the spotlight on that and people have taken the ball with it and realised that there is talent."

See Also Backstage News On Why WWE Is Staying Out Of Matt Hardy - Impact Wrestling Situation

How things have changed for UK Wrestlers:

"The scene is not like it was 4 years ago. You ask anyone 4 years ago if there was a shortage of talent in the UK and everybody's getting looked at, there are photos of WWE tryouts online. It was a secret event if you got a tryout back in the day, nowadays, it's all over social media. There wasn't going to be an opportunity like that, like there is now. I'm very fortunate to be where I am and that Bootcamp was very fortunate."

You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.