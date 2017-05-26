- Above is part two of The Rock reacting to his favorite sketches from SNL. Rock is currently promoting his Baywatch film, which came out yesterday.

- With Baywatch hitting theaters, reviews are also out and they aren't so great. On Rotten Tomatoes out of 102 reviews, only 19 gave it a "Fresh" rating. The overall score for the movie is currently at 19%. The "Audience Score" did a bit better with a 3.6 out of 5 from over 14,500 ratings.

Jinder Mahal On Criticism Over Change In His Physique, Randy Orton, Why He Expected Meteoric Rise
- Ring of Honor Wrestler, Frankie Kazarian, tweeted out his thoughts on Jinder Mahal's recent WWE Championship win:


