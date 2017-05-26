- Above is part two of The Rock reacting to his favorite sketches from SNL. Rock is currently promoting his Baywatch film, which came out yesterday.

- With Baywatch hitting theaters, reviews are also out and they aren't so great. On Rotten Tomatoes out of 102 reviews, only 19 gave it a "Fresh" rating. The overall score for the movie is currently at 19%. The "Audience Score" did a bit better with a 3.6 out of 5 from over 14,500 ratings.

- Ring of Honor Wrestler, Frankie Kazarian, tweeted out his thoughts on Jinder Mahal's recent WWE Championship win:

As someone with no dog in the fight, I think @JinderMahal looks and carries himself like a bad ass, bad guy wrestling champion. Works for me — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 24, 2017

