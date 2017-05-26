- Above, Nikki Bella visits Brie to see the new addition, who was sleeping throughout the video. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is 10k subscribers away from surpassing 700k.

"It'll be a long time before I go back. If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it's fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn't bother me."

- Karl Anderson looks to be teaching his son how to "Beat up John Cena." The video shows his son pull off a splash and senton to finish off his opponent. On this week's Raw, Anderson took on Finn Balor, losing via pinfall.

My 5 year old #Cycy doing what #TheClub did best...... #BeatUpJohnCena Looks like he borrowed one move from the Usos and the other move from Jeff Hardy.. A post shared by Karl Anderson (@karlandersonwwe) on May 25, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

