On episode 38 of Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Wade Barrett's interest in "black girls", Cody Rhodes making him seem foolish in a recent interview, and dream opponents.

With respect to Barrett, who has been providing commentary for WCPW recently, Ryback alleged that 'Bad News' is particularly attracted to "black girls" and always tends to date them.

"I popped because I didn't know Wade did commentary for the What Culture and I always liked to give Wade a hard time, good old Stu Bennett. He [has] been a big fan of the black girls over the years, which I guess we're allowed to say. I just did. But his girlfriend now is black and he's notorious for always having black girlfriends and that's the type of woman he prefers. And I really appreciated him getting a few… putting Brandi Rhodes over more than anything in the match [between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes] numerous times during that. Then when Brandi took the bump through the table with Cody, I seriously thought old Stu Bennett was going to get out of the announcers' desk and help her to safety and leave Cody out there to set up for Stu Bennett's big in-ring return."

On the subject of Rhodes, Ryback claimed that 'The Grandson Of A Plumber' made 'The Big Guy' look "dumb" for saying in an interview that Ryback believed the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day was called that not because it was the sequel to The Terminator, but because there were two terminators. Notably, Ryback mentioned that Daniel Bryan and Rhodes are the reason he stopped riding with others.

"Old Cody did an interview with somebody in which I had a few tweets over, which he did a legit interview for one of the dirtsheets, which I hate people doing interviews with dirtsheets, first of all. But whatever. And in a serious interview, he does the thing, the Terminator 2 deal, where him and Daniel Bryan, and in this, he doesn't say anything about this being a joke, but he says that I believed that Terminator 2 was because there were two terminators. And it is f--king hilarious, absolutely. And because I didn't know there was a Terminator 1. I thought that was Terminator 1 and it was just T2 because the good guy/bad guy terminators. They're the reason why I quit riding with people altogether, it's just annoyed the f--k out of me."

Ryback continued, "it makes me look like a dumb f--king piece of s--t. And I was like, 'Cody, like, I get it. It's funny, but say it was a f--king joke!' because you have to understand the audience you're playing to, they don't understand what is a joke or not and it doesn't help my reputation at all when you tell it… but he put out a tweet correcting [it]."

Although Ryback initially said he was not hot about the situation, he later admitted that he does get hot over it.

"I don't get hot over it, but, I'm just like, f--k, how would [he] feel if [I] did an interview about [him and said] 'yeah, I walked in a room and saw Cody Rhodes blowing another dude,' and that's all I said? And the guy goes, 'man, that's pretty funny!' 'Yeah, right?' and then, I just keep going on with the interview. 'Yeah, Cody Rhodes is a c--------r.' And then, that's how that gets started. You don't do s--t like that. That's called being an adult, so I get f--king hot over that s--t."

According to Ryback, he always wanted to face The Undertaker and he would like to face current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar; however, 'The Human Wrecking Ball' shared that he stopped making goals of things he cannot control and he has accepted that he may never see those dream matches materialize.

"I always wanted to wrestle Undertaker. It was always one of my things, but Brock Lesnar is the other one, and we've talked about that [on the podcast] and it if happens, it happens. If it doesn't, I don't give a f--k anymore. It's just not even… I've let go of having goals, like I told [podcast co-host Pat Buck], I had that WWE Championship as my number one goal for however many years, and I realized I can't have goals that are determined by other people."

