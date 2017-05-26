- Above, WWE looked at six dream matches that they'd love to see AJ Styles in. His opponents included: Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, The Rock, and Edge.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is $5 Friday on select items. No code is needed, simply click here to see the items. The sale runs until May 27 at 2:59am EST.

- As noted, Baywatch reviews haven't been great, receiving a 19% on film review site, Rotten Tomatoes. The Rock tweeted out his thoughts on film critics "disconnect" from what fans are saying:

Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready ??. Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch?? https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

@Colm17OB Amen brotha. What a job they have huh? Just not in my DNA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

?? ?????? star review. Thanks for "gettin' it". We're #Baywatch! Big, sexy, dysfunctional summer fun. And Zac w/ his 28pack abs. #asshole ???? https://t.co/tJogzeGY5u — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

