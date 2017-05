Source: PWInsider

PWInsider reports that NXT star Tommaso Ciampa suffered another injury during last week's NXT Takeover: Chicago match with the Authors of Pain. The injury will require surgery, and Ciampa is scheduled to go to Birmingham, Alabama for the operation and rebab.

Ciampa appeared at last night's NXT television tapings wearing crutches. He vowed to be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling when he returns.

Ciampa originally suffered an ankle injury two nights before the Takeover match, but he worked the show anyway.

