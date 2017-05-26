- Above is the trailer for the midseason return of Lucha Underground. The second half of season 3 premieres next Wednesday, May 31st.

- Matt Hardy's trademark application for 'Broken Matt Hardy' was reportedly refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark office ( h/t to PWInsider ). Hardy has six months to respond before the application is abandoned. The reason for the refusal read in part:

"Registration is refused because the applied-for mark, as used on the specimen of record, identifies only the name of a particular character/personal name; it does not function as a service mark to identify and distinguish applicant's services from those of others and to indicate the source of applicant's services."

- We mentioned in March that ROH star Kenny King is on the new season of The Bachelorette, which premiered this week. The trailer below of the new season was released this week. At the 1:40 mark, King is seen getting heated with one of the cast members. Later in the trailer at the 2:25 mark, King is shown bleeding from his eye.

But really, this looks like it's going to be THE MOST DRAMATIC SEASON EVER!! ???? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kJlfhRewil — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 23, 2017

