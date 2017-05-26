- Above is KUSHIDA's Best of the Super Juniors video profile.

- Earlier today was night 7 of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches:
* Hirai Kawato & Tomoyuki Oka def. Katsuya Kitamura & Shota Umino
* Taichi & TAKA Michinoku def. Jado & Will Ospreay
* Marty Scurll, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi def. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), David Finlay & Ricochet
* EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Jushin Thunder Liger & Satoshi Kojima

Tournament Matches
* Block B Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tiger Mask
* Block B Match: Volador Jr. def. El Desperado
* Block B Match: BUSHI def. Ryusuke Taguchi
* Block B Match: ACH def. KUSHIDA

Here are the current standings:

Block A
Will Ospreay 8
Dragon Lee 6
Marty Scurll 6
Ricochet 6
Taichi 6
Hiromu Takahashi 6
Taka Michinoku 2
Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B
El Desperado 6
Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6
Ryusuke Taguchi 4
Tiger Mask IV 4
ACH 4
Volador Jr. 4
Kushida 2
Bushi 2

- Ring of Honor is having a Memorial Day Weekend Sale: 25% off all apparel and 35% off DVDs. Sale ends on May 29 at 11:59pm EST.

