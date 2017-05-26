- Above is KUSHIDA's Best of the Super Juniors video profile.

- Earlier today was night 7 of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches:

* Hirai Kawato & Tomoyuki Oka def. Katsuya Kitamura & Shota Umino

* Taichi & TAKA Michinoku def. Jado & Will Ospreay

* Marty Scurll, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi def. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), David Finlay & Ricochet

* EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Jushin Thunder Liger & Satoshi Kojima

Tournament Matches

* Block B Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tiger Mask

* Block B Match: Volador Jr. def. El Desperado

* Block B Match: BUSHI def. Ryusuke Taguchi

* Block B Match: ACH def. KUSHIDA

Here are the current standings:

Block A

Will Ospreay 8

Dragon Lee 6

Marty Scurll 6

Ricochet 6

Taichi 6

Hiromu Takahashi 6

Taka Michinoku 2

Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B

El Desperado 6

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6

Ryusuke Taguchi 4

Tiger Mask IV 4

ACH 4

Volador Jr. 4

Kushida 2

Bushi 2

