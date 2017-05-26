- WWE posted the full episode of The New Day's Fantastic Ride, which included behind-the-scenes clips of their WrestleMania 33 experience. WWE also showed how their Final Fantasy inspired outfits were put together.

Whenever she arrives, @thelanawwe will certainly make #SDLive RAVISHING in an instant!

- Last week, Batista was the guest of honor at a Washington Nationals game, here he gives hugs to each of the "Racing Presidents." Batista also spoke about his childhood and growing up around the area:

"I grew up about 1:4 Mile from @nationals park long before it was there. I went to elementary school two blocks away at Van Ness Elementary. Sometimes I would go to the Navy Yard across the street to steal pencils for school from their recruiting office because we couldn't afford them. Today they treated me like I was the prodigal son returning,and when they announced "Washington D.C.'s own Dave Bautista" over the loud speaker it was an incredibly proud moment for me. My mom moved us out of that neighborhood because it was so violent but some of my best childhood memories took place there. Proud to call myself a Washingtonian and it's great to see that like me, my neighborhood became more than anyone ever thought we would. #DreamChaser"

