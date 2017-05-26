- In the latest WWE Unboxed above, Zack Ryder unboxes the vintage-styled Black Series Legacy Pack from Hasbro, featuring Darth Vader.

- Just a reminder that tickets for the 32-woman "Mae Young Classic" women's tournament went on sale today. You can purchase them at NXTTickets.com. The tournament will tape on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University.

Baron Corbin On 'PG' Language In WWE, His Hidden Tattoos, Amplifying His Personality To Fit Persona
- Baron Corbin got into a Twitter spat with CZW wrestler Geoffrey Bravo. It started when Bravo ripped Corbin for his appearance, you can see the full exchange below:




