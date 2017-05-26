- In the latest WWE Unboxed above, Zack Ryder unboxes the vintage-styled Black Series Legacy Pack from Hasbro, featuring Darth Vader.

- Just a reminder that tickets for the 32-woman "Mae Young Classic" women's tournament went on sale today. You can purchase them at NXTTickets.com . The tournament will tape on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University.

- Baron Corbin got into a Twitter spat with CZW wrestler Geoffrey Bravo. It started when Bravo ripped Corbin for his appearance, you can see the full exchange below:

I don't get Baron Corbin's sex appeal that women love.... Y'all likevthe balding, kinda in shape, lost look in the eyes look? Lmao — Geoffrey Bravo (@GeoffBravo5_aka) May 25, 2017

@GeoffBravo5_aka I don't get how you call your self a pro wrestler. Wrestling for chips and maybe 5 bucks just makes you a pretend wrestler. Big difference — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 26, 2017

@BaronCorbinWWE I'm apparently enough of a somebody to elicit a response.... and I didn't even tag you. Have a great day, brother! — Geoffrey Bravo (@GeoffBravo5_aka) May 26, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.