Former TNA Television Champion Gunner tweeted this week that he almost "hung it up" but that it's now "time to TakeOver."

We first exclusively reported last month that Gunner was set to take the WWE physical soon, and if he passed, he would start with NXT. Gunner has been wrestling on the independent circuit since leaving Impact Wrestling in June of 2015.

Below is Gunner's tweet:

Hard work pays off. I almost hung it up. I'm glad I didn't. World.....here I come. Time to TakeOver! — Gunner (@GUNNER_ChadLail) May 26, 2017

