- Above, Jinder Mahal was picking up his meal preps from Nutrition Solutions and ended up receiving a warm welcome from the company's employees. Jinder raised up his WWE Championship, smiled, and said "Thank you, guys!"

- WWE looked at "The 10 greatest top-rope finishing maneuvers" in WWE's history. Rounding out the top five: Rich Swann's Phoenix Splash, Randy Savage's Elbow Drop, Rob Van Dam's Five-Star Frog Splash, Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb, and Neville's Red Arrow at number one.

See Also Jinder Mahal Talks Backstage Reaction To His WWE Title Win, How His Win Can Motivate Locker Room

- Xavier Woods answered some of the most common questions as to why he has yet to film the WWE Madden Finals for his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The biggest reason being with everyone's busy schedule, it's extremely difficult to catch people in the same location and at the same time. He also announced the finals will be coming out June 2.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.