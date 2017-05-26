As noted, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was arrested in late April at the Los Angeles International Airport. Waltman was flying to the U.K. for an independent wrestling appearance when he was charged with felony drug possession for allegedly attempting to bring meth and marijuana through customs.
"With my past, I can totally understand anybody rolling their eyes at my story," Waltman said. "Once the lab work comes back, this should be all cleared up. But in the meantime, oh what a mess man. What a mess."
It now looks like all charges have been dropped against Waltman. Sam Roberts tweeted this out last night:
Just heard the DA rejected @TheRealXPac's drug arrest case we talked about on the podcast. It's over & he's cleared. Not surprised! Congrats— Sam Roberts (@notsam) May 26, 2017
