A new ad campaign by British snack food manufacturers Walkers backfired this week. Walkers, which is a potato chip brand in the U.K., had launched a "Walkers Wave" campaign asking users to send in selfies. The winners would score tickets to the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales on June 4th.

As seen above, the selfies weren't thoroughly screened and Chris Benoit's photo was used in one of their videos. Other videos featured "selfies" which were photos of child molesters and serial killers.

PR disaster incoming for walkers crisps #walkerswave has went disastrously wrong?? pic.twitter.com/0l5c8eeX0J — Craig Denholm (@CraigDenholm) May 25, 2017

Walkers quickly removed the campaign and issued this statement:

We recognise people were offended by irresponsible & offensive posts & we apologise. We are equally upset & have shut the activity down. — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) May 25, 2017

