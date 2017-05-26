Source: FOX 2 Now

WWE issued a statement to FOX 2 Now regarding a couple being arrested for the death of 2-year-old Addie Cook after the child allegedly had "wrestling moves," including a "Batista Bomb", performed on her.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice," the company stated. "There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision."

Police arrested Addie's mother, 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr., for the child's murder. Police found evidence of prior signs of abuse, as well as digital evidence of abuse that the couple tried to cover up. It was noted that Gamache had abused the child over time and her mother was complacent for not intervening or seeking medical help.

Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and has a $500,000 cash-only bond. Cheyenne Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bond.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.