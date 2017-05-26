- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video from WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode as he plugs his win over Hideo Itami at "Takeover: Chicago" this past week.

WWE stock was down 0.05% today, closing at $19.91 per share. Today's high was $20.01 and the low was $19.83.

- As noted, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior appeared at last night's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University to present a WWE Hero award to Orlando teacher Ruby Jibaja for her charity work. Below is video from that segment:

Last night, @DanaWarriorWWE was at @FullSail to present a very special "For the Hero in All of Us" award to true #WWEHero Ruby Jibaja! pic.twitter.com/HceKKlLj1m — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2017

