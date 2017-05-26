- As seen above, the latest WWE 360 video features Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance from last Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Backlash saw Nakamura make his main roster TV in-ring debut with a win over Dolph Ziggler.
- As seen below, WWE will be donating 10% of all Memorial Day WWE Shop proceeds to the Hire Heroes USA organization that they have been working with for several years now. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.
In honor of #MemorialDay, @WWE will donate 10% of all @WWEShop proceeds to @HireHeroesUSA. Gear up and support our military! #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/KQ5BW9Hi2D— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2017
