- As seen above, the latest WWE 360 video features Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance from last Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Backlash saw Nakamura make his main roster TV in-ring debut with a win over Dolph Ziggler.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is most likely to win his first WWE Title now that Jinder Mahal has won the title - Aiden English, James Ellsworth, Baron Corbin, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura or Tye Dillinger. As of this writing, 44% voted for Nakamura while 16% went with Corbin, 15% for Sami, 12% for Rusev, 4% for Harper and 4% for Ellsworth. The rest received 2% or under.

- As seen below, WWE will be donating 10% of all Memorial Day WWE Shop proceeds to the Hire Heroes USA organization that they have been working with for several years now. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.

