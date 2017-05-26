- Brie Bella says she's on the comeback trail to in-ring action as doctors have allowed her to riding a stationary bike, after delivery her daughter - via C-Section - about two weeks ago. Brie said due to the surgery her timetable will be pushed back a bit, but we should see her "Soon, maybe not 'very' soon, but definitely soon."

- According to Deadline.com, Baywatch looked to bring in only between $6.5 and $7.5 million today at the box office. They are predicting a four-day holiday take of $23 to $24 million. By comparison, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is expected to bring in $75 to $80 million over the four-day holiday.

The Rock Fires Back At Negative Baywatch Reviews, AJ Styles Dream Matches (Video), WWE Shop Sale
- Earlier today, WWE looked at 6 AJ Styles dream matches, which included opponents like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. On Twitter, Styles gave his take on what his dream wrestling match would be, wrestling against himself:


