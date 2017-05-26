- Brie Bella says she's on the comeback trail to in-ring action as doctors have allowed her to riding a stationary bike, after delivery her daughter - via C-Section - about two weeks ago. Brie said due to the surgery her timetable will be pushed back a bit, but we should see her "Soon, maybe not 'very' soon, but definitely soon."
- Earlier today, WWE looked at 6 AJ Styles dream matches, which included opponents like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. On Twitter, Styles gave his take on what his dream wrestling match would be, wrestling against himself:
Sometimes you're your own worst enemy. https://t.co/p8NcgaK5RJ— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 26, 2017
