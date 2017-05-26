Jim Ross spoke with The A.V. Club on a number of wrestling topics, which can be seen in the video above. Ross was asked about which dream match he would like to see that has a feasible chance of happening. He took out "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, although, when it came to The Rock, he said:

"I think [The] Rock is probably gonna be out of the equation."

He's immediately asked about The Rock not returning for one more match. Ross shook his head and replied:

"If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience."

Ross went on to pick a match he wants to see:

"I'm a different cat though, man. I'd like to see Braun Strowman - in a big build-up - against [Brock] Lesnar. I think that'd be a nice car crash."

Jim Ross also discussed more about Kenny Omega and NJPW. Again, you can listen to the full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The A.V. Club with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.