Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Cocoa, Florida:

* Lars Sullivan defeated Steve Cutler

* Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan

* Killian Dain defeated Raul Mendoza

* Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi

* Eric Young defeated Montez Ford

* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

* Roderick Strong, Buddy Murphy and No Way Jose defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

