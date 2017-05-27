Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Cocoa, Florida:
* Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan
* Killian Dain defeated Raul Mendoza
* Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude
* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi
* Eric Young defeated Montez Ford
* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose
* Roderick Strong, Buddy Murphy and No Way Jose defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
