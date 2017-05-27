Thanks to Phillip Moore for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Pikeville, Kentucky:

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

* Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Rhyno defeated Elias Samson, Titus O'Neil and Goldust

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt

