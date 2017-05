WWE Extreme Rules is next Sunday (updated card here) and the main event will include a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match to determine the next contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Title.

Of the five participants, who do you think will come out the winner: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, or Samoa Joe?

See Also Update On Emma's Injury And Her WWE Return

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.